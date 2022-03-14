10,200 Shares in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,184 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in ICL Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,897,000 after acquiring an additional 847,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ICL Group by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 745,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ICL Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 688,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get ICL Group alerts:

NYSE:ICL opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

ICL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

ICL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.