10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCXA opened at $9.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II is based in New York.

