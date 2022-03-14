10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.68

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.68 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 3693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average is $134.49.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $6,086,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,467. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in 10x Genomics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

