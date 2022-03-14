123,633 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,000. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 23,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 105,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,290,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,399,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $293.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.