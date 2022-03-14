1,260 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK opened at $146.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.29 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.42 and a 200-day moving average of $180.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.