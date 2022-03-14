14,700 Shares in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Surface Oncology by 23.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,920.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Surface Oncology Profile (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.