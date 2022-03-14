1,500 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Valvoline by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

