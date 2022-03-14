15,200 Shares in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orphazyme A/S by 15.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

ORPH opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91. Orphazyme A/S has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $77.77.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

