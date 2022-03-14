16,184 Shares in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 47.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at about $941,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SPNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $25.65 on Monday. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.