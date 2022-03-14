1,682 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $732,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $479,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $1,873,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 22.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $158.05 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.85 and a fifty-two week high of $168.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.15.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.