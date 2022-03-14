1,725 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,993,000 after acquiring an additional 70,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,621,000 after buying an additional 68,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 323,711 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU opened at $153.37 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $134.77 and a 52-week high of $157.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

