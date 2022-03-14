$185.69 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) will report $185.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.10 million. Standex International posted sales of $172.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $736.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $740.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $776.20 million, with estimates ranging from $775.29 million to $777.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Standex International by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $13,791,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Standex International by 192.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Standex International by 658.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 447.7% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,050. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average of $105.38. Standex International has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

