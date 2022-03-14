$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.53 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $8.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

NYSE:AJG traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $156.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average is $158.31. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $120.04 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,717 shares of company stock worth $20,884,949. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.