2,003 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,916 shares of company stock worth $23,727,834 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGNY opened at $43.48 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

