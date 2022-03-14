25,000 Shares in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 36,093 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11,692.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director David Swanson bought 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE OPP opened at $12.89 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

