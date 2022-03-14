34,443 Shares in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vivos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,900,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $636,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 329,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.22. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

