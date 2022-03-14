3,490 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of LIT opened at $68.89 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

