35,000 Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,260,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,529,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,155,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday.

ML stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $11.34.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.