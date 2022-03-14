3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $3.08 on Monday, reaching $144.04. The company had a trading volume of 98,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

