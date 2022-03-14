$4.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 million to $32.12 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $129.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $134.34 million, with estimates ranging from $8.32 million to $289.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAGE. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 411,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

