4,014 Shares in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IESC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IES by 232.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IES by 449.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 343.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IES by 255.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.26.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.