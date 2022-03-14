4,600 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBR opened at $13.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

