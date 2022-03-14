$500.68 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will announce $500.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.70 million and the lowest is $493.50 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $493.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
