51,315 Shares in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Stereotaxis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth about $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stereotaxis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $3.15 on Monday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $234.93 million, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. Analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

