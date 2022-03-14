$615.47 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) will report sales of $615.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $647.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $571.20 million. Saia posted sales of $484.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.54. 3,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,600. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.19.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Saia by 1,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Saia by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Saia by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.