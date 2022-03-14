63,000 Shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INO. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

