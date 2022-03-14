8,478 Shares in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.93. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

