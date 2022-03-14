87,010 Shares in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTTR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. Matterport Inc has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

