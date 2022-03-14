8,795 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 119,382 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 58.2% during the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 64,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 139,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of LAND opened at $35.85 on Monday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -123.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -186.20%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

