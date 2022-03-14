9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

In related news, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.3% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMTR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 4,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

