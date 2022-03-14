9,483 Shares in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 440.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,447 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after acquiring an additional 303,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Adient by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,877,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,274,000 after buying an additional 87,494 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,101,000 after buying an additional 549,854 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

NYSE ADNT opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.93. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

