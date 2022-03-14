A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 2.0% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $175,624,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,077,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Quanta Services by 29.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,209,000 after acquiring an additional 303,151 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.60. 1,837,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average of $111.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.