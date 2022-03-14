A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. FirstEnergy makes up approximately 1.4% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,452. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $44.98.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.