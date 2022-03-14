A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,723,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,736,000 after buying an additional 327,384 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,005,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $261,361,000 after buying an additional 266,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $6.85 on Monday, hitting $171.71. 2,515,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $168.74 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

