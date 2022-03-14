A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 700 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 47,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 715,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $130.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,782,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,804,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.52. The company has a market cap of $384.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

