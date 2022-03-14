A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,202,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in 3M by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.71.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $143.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

