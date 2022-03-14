A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAG. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.58) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.43).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 496.50 ($6.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 505.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 517.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £556.22 million and a P/E ratio of 17.67. A.G. BARR has a one year low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.73).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.