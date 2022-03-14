A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 83.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $70.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.