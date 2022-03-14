A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the February 13th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19,078.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

AMKBY opened at $15.76 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.48.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.