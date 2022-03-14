ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Holdings Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ABB were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in ABB by 93.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABB. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $32.50 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

