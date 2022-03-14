Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.31

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 6389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

