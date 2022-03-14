Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $31.68 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

