Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $54.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

ASO opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

