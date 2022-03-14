Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,329. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $2,653,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

