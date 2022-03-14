ACG Wealth Buys New Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

RDVY stock opened at $47.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

