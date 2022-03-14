ACG Wealth Invests $374,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $154.52 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $150.13 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

