ACG Wealth Reduces Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ACG Wealth lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.79.

Shares of DG opened at $205.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.56 and its 200 day moving average is $216.79. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

