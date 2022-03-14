AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) will report $23.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.22 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $21.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $117.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $138.34 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $144.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

ATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc raised its position in AcuityAds by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AcuityAds by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AcuityAds by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AcuityAds by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $142.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.