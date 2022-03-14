AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Desjardins downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 47,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

