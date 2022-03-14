AcuityAds (TSE:AT) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. Desjardins cut AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$167.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$2.74 and a 52-week high of C$20.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.89.

In related news, Director Tal Hayek bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,870.23. Also, Senior Officer Joe Ontman bought 32,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,685,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

